Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuickLogic (QUIK) to Hold

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

QUIK stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.26. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 79.85% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

