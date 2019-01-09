Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prothena (PRTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prothena's license agreement with Roche for prasinezumab is big positive as it not only boosts Prothena’s pipeline development but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. The company also entered into an agreement with Celgene to develop its pipeline which should boost investor sentiment given the latter’s expertise. However, Prothena suffered a major setback with the discontinuation of development of lead candidate NEOD001. Moreover, due to disappointing data from a phase Ib study, the company will not advance PRX003 into mid-stage development. Consequently, the company has decided to reduce its workforce by 57%. The lack of promising candidates is a concern. Shares have performed worse than the industry in the last twelve months.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.11.

PRTA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 16,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,440. Prothena has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Prothena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prothena by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

