Zacks Investment Research Lowers LivePerson (LPSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPSN. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.56 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,760. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.83 and a beta of 0.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,320 shares of company stock worth $1,904,330 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,373,000 after acquiring an additional 639,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 939,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 642,548 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

