Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (LFUS) to Sell

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. CIBC raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.75.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,914,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 83.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,307,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.