Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Hold

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 24,700 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $102,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,202 shares of company stock valued at $316,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

