Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anaplan (PLAN) to Sell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

PLAN opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam bought 1,104,999 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283 over the last ninety days.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

