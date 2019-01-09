Zacks Investment Research Downgrades S&P Global (SPGI) to Sell

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Weak issuance in the U.S. and Asia is weighing on S&P Global’s Ratings revenue. The company operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite such negatives, S&P Global continues to benefit from growing demand for business information services. Acquisitions acted as a key growth catalyst for S&P Global, helping it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective execution of management has resulted in significant amount of cash flow for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $175.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,016,000. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 523.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

