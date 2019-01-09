Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Sell

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's bottom line is likely to get affected by the escalation in costs, which are related to investments in digital and restructuring activities. Staffing margin pressure is likely to weigh on the company’s Southern Europe segment. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such negatives, ManpowerGroup continues to benefit from a strong staffing industry, leading to robust manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities and higher corporate spending post the tax reform. Acquisitions have been acting as another growth catalyst. The company’s significant investments in technology, to increase productivity and efficiency, are appreciable.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of MAN opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

