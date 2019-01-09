Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intersect ENT (XENT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug-device company. The Company’s initial products, PROPEL and PROPEL mini, are drug-eluting implants for use in patients with chronic sinusitis. It offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intersect ENT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

XENT opened at $26.72 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $821.02 million, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $592,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,787,400 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 681,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

