Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) to Sell

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALNA. ValuEngine lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of ALNA opened at $7.96 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 336,053 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,739,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

