Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,090 shares in the company, valued at $317,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,055 shares of company stock worth $195,354. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $372.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.