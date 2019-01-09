Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $99.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $431.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.78 million to $438.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $436.78 million to $521.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,120. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $5,939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 61.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

