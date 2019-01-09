Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other Synopsys news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,450.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $318,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock worth $6,569,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. 17,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

