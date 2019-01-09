Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.43 Million

Analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $74.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $77.78 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $282.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $285.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $289.87 million, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $294.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,460. The stock has a market cap of $367.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.06. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $296,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 529,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

