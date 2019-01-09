Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered CommVault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $10,319,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,799,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,490,232.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 14,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,660. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.