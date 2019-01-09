Zacks: Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgeline Digital an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 28th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 53.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 1.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

