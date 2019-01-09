Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

NYSE:HCFT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 20.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.