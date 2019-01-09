Zacks: Analysts Set $38.00 Price Target for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cellular Biomedicine Group an industry rank of 59 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 557.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 208.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBMG opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.22. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 13,988.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

