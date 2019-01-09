Zacks: Analysts Expect Pareteum Corp (TEUM) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. Pareteum reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 67.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEUM. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TEUM stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.07. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

