Zacks: Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.59). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 7,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,040. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Myokardia news, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $304,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,316.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,978 shares of company stock valued at $695,030. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Myokardia by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myokardia by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,454,000 after buying an additional 822,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Myokardia by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Myokardia by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Myokardia by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,409,000 after buying an additional 601,567 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.