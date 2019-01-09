Zacks: Analysts Expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Mogo Finance Technology also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 39.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 million.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.64% of Mogo Finance Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.34 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

