Zacks: Analysts Expect MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.95 Million

Equities analysts expect MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) to announce sales of $238.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. MB Financial reported sales of $242.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full year sales of $974.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.80 million to $984.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $991.30 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other MB Financial news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in MB Financial in the third quarter worth $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MB Financial stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. MB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

