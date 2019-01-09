Zacks: Analysts Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Finjan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Finjan posted sales of $23.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan will report full year sales of $101.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Finjan.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNJN. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNJN stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.26.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

