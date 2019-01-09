Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

CHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,660 shares of company stock valued at $25,161,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5,216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.