Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SINA Corp (SINA) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. SINA reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SINA.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 81,500.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 664,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 21.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,310,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,389,000 after buying an additional 349,815 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. SINA has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.15.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

