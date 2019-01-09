Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will report sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.01 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $5.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 951,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,329. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,196,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after purchasing an additional 229,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,133,000 after acquiring an additional 475,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

