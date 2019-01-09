Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $650,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $750,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $6.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 45,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,060. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

