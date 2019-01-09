Zacks: Ameri Holdings Inc (AMRH) Given $3.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ameri an industry rank of 81 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Ameri stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 190,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Ameri had a net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameri will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

