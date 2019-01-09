Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 1,693,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,882,000 after buying an additional 1,148,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after buying an additional 620,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 731,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,523 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/yum-brands-inc-yum-shares-bought-by-central-trust-co.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.