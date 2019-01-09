Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,386,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,474,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,295,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,693,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,711,000 after purchasing an additional 341,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,021 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,523 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/yum-brands-inc-yum-position-raised-by-moody-national-bank-trust-division.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.