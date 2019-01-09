Xcel Energy (XEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning. They currently have $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission and increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio to 55% by 2026. Improving economic conditions in the company’s service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE XEL opened at $48.85 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

