Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.07 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

