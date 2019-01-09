Woodstock Corp Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,247,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,355,000 after acquiring an additional 449,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

