Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,872,000 after buying an additional 466,888 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

AAPL opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

