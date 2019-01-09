Wingstop (WING) Trading 7.5% Higher

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $67.43. 867,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 598,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,893,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 77,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 281,070.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

