Wild Crypto Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wild Crypto has a total market capitalization of $39,626.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wild Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02156311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00166685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00235391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Wild Crypto Profile

Wild Crypto was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.