WideOpenWest (WOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on WideOpenWest and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.87. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.65 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $86,377 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 28,768,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

