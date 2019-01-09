Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 2,860.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 9,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 162,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,114,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

