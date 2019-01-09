Westkam Gold (WKG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for copper and tellurium deposits. It holds 100% interest in Bonaparte Gold Property covering an area of 2,216 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

