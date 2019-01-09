West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.55 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. ValuEngine raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,004,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,028,000 after acquiring an additional 974,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,067,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,652,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 144,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 127,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,980. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

