Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 13,410 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $331,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,749. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

