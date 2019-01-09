Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 35.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 37.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 187,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 23.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 36,611 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $977,879.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,476.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $304,039.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,977 shares of company stock worth $1,216,225. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $914.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/wells-fargo-company-mn-lowers-position-in-mammoth-energy-services-inc-tusk.html.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.