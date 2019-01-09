Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.53 Million Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,099.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 532,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 508,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth $3,344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the third quarter worth $1,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 19,081 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $403,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.52. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

