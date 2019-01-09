Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Floor & Decor (FND) a $37.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. ValuEngine lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.39.

NYSE:FND traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. 98,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $4,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 71.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

