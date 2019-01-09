Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compugen (CGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN):

1/8/2019 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

1/3/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

1/2/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2018 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2018 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,318. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.77. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 1,531,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

