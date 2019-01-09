Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 121,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,216 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 79,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 535,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505,438. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/webster-bank-n-a-sells-2867-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.