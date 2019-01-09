WavesGo (WGO) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $111,797.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.02149611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00232275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024943 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,414,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,414,721 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo . WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

