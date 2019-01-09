Wallbridge Mining (WM) Shares Up 18.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares shot up 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,559,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 863,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for and produces gold, nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property, which includes a block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an aggregate area of 1,052 hectares located in northwestern Quebec.

