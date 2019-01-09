WABCO (WBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WABCO from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WABCO from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. WABCO has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WABCO by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,015,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after purchasing an additional 249,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 808,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WABCO by 155.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

