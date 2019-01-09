W W Grainger (GWW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2018 earnings at $16.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.10 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.88.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $278.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.